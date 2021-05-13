Holtville Police Briefs: May 3-May 9

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from May 3 through May 9.

MONDAY, MAY 3

5:11 p.m.: A deputy conducted a vehicle check in an alley at the corner of Orange Avenue and Ninth Street. When the deputy approached the vehicle, an unknown subject jumped out and ran into a nearby residence.

10:24 p.m.: An employee at a store in Holtville called deputies to report that a male subject in the store was staring at her inappropriately. The employee hid in a back room at the business while waiting for deputies to arrive.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

4:14 a.m.: An employee at the 7-Eleven store on Main Street reported that a man took a 12-pack of beer and left without paying. The thief was last seen riding a dark-colored bike toward Family Dollar.

8:10 a.m.: A subject on Fern Avenue called deputies and told them he believes he’s hallucinating and he thinks his mother did “brujeria” (Spanish for witchcraft) on him. The subject was evaluated for mental problems but didn’t meet the criteria.

9:45 p.m.: A male subject was escorted out of the Family Dollar store on Main Street after causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.

THURSDAY, MAY 6

12:27 a.m.: Deputies responded to a Dumpster fire behind 7-Eleven. Deputies determined that the fire was started by a plastic bin containing charcoal.

5:12 p.m.: A Holt Avenue resident requested to speak to a deputy in reference to a female in a police vehicle accusing him of things he didn’t do.