Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: May 3-May 9

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from May 3 through May 9.

MONDAY, MAY 3

7:01 a.m.: A Seeley resident reported that a neighbor had been digging holes and burying items on their property.

10:04 a.m.: A concerned citizen reported an unlicensed marijuana growing operation near Brawley. The caller advised that the field of cannabis used to be a licensed grow, but the license has expired, making the growing operation illegal.

10:53 a.m.: A camping trailer was reported stolen in Niland.

11:56 a.m.: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident with injuries on Highway 98 west of Holtville.

3:19 p.m.: Deputies responded to Salton City after a man with a sharpened stick and a rock threatened another person and began throwing items.

3:54 p.m.: A resident near Calexico reported that her WhatsApp had been hacked and the hackers were asking her contacts for money.

4:25 p.m.: A female subject at Slab City reported that she was in a fight with her boyfriend, and he threw a glass bong and other items at her and stole her solar panel and phone charger. The caller declined medical attention.

5:25 p.m.: A resident near Brawley reported that a transient subject was taking a bath in her well. Deputies were unable to gain access to the property due to a locked gate and were unable to locate the subject.

TUESDAY, MAY 4

3:17 a.m.: A man called 911 in Westmorland to report that his ex-girlfriend was at his place of work causing a scene about a dog they used to own together. The caller advised deputies that the woman had jumped a fence in order to access the business and was threatening to kill the dog.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

7:49 a.m.: A subject in Niland called 911 to report that he was being chased by a dog and he’s in a wheelchair. The man began yelling and disconnected the line.

8:34 p.m.: A man called deputies from Salton City to report that he had been “sexting” with a female subject on social media who turned out to actually be a man. The unknown male allegedly recorded the caller and threatened to share the videos and photos with his friends.

THURSDAY, MAY 6

4:08 a.m.: A subject on Cross Road near El Centro called 911 to report that he’d been sleeping in the backyard of his uncle’s property and he believes somebody approached him, but he wasn’t sure if it really happened or was just a dream.

5:45 a.m.: A subject on West Kramer Road near El Centro called 911 to report that a subject had just pulled a knife on her boyfriend.

8:19 p.m.: A man in the Bombay Beach area called 911 and reported that he had been in a fight with his girlfriend and she kicked him out of the vehicle and he’s now on foot and being followed by coyotes.

FRIDAY, MAY 7

12:27 p.m.: A subject called deputies from the Hot Springs at Slab City to report finding 2 to 3 liters of blood on the ground in the area where people normally change to get in the Hot Springs. The caller was unable to locate a trail of blood but described the location as a “crime scene.”

3:43 p.m.: A man near El Centro called 911 to report that he was fighting with his stepfather about not wanting to go to work. The caller advised that his stepfather threw a television at him and cut his legs.

7:41 p.m.: A Union Pacific employee called deputies after a naked male subject with trash bags tied on his feet trespassed on a train in the area of Ogilby Road and Sidewinder Road near Winterhaven.

SUNDAY, MAY 9

3:28 p.m.: A Salton City resident reported that her home had been burglarized and ransacked and that several items had been stolen while she was out of the house for approximately two hours.

6:21 p.m.: Deputies responded to a fully-engulfed house fire near the intersection of Evan Hewes Highway and La Brucherie Road in the El Centro area.

9:13 p.m.: Deputies were called to the Q Casino in Winterhaven for reports of an assault. The reporting party requested medical aid for a broken nose.

9:02 p.m.: A resident of Opal Street in Salton City called deputies to report spotting a man dressed in all black peeping into backyards in the area.

9:08 p.m.: A resident of Highway 111 near Brawley called deputies to report subjects shooting at his house.