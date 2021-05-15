BASEBALL: Vikings’ Hot Bats Push Winning Streak to Seven

HOLTVILLE – Scoring 40 runs in three games, the Holtville High School baseball team cruised to a 3-0 record during the week with a two-game sweep of Palo Verde of Blythe sandwiching a home victory over Calipatria.

Holtville High School sophomore Raul Sierra skies to catch a ball at first base during an Imperial Valley League game against Calipatria in Holtville on Wednesday, May 12. CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

The victorious week runs the Vikings’ winning streak to seven games and improves them to 11-6 overall and 7-3 in Imperial Valley League action.

On Tuesday, May 11, Holtville scored a 13-0 home victory over Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe. The Vikings put up single runs in the first and second innings then blew the game open with four runs in the third and four in the fourth to build a 10-0 lead.

Junior J.R. Garewal led the offensive surge with two hits, including a home run, two runs scored, and four RBIs. Freshman Bryce Buscaglia had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two runs while sophomore Nick Pacheco also drove in two runs.

Sophomore Raul Sierra pitched and got the win for the Vikings, allowing three hits with four walks and 12 strikeouts.

On Wednesday, May 12, Holtville hosted Calipatria and jumped all over the Hornets with eight runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 17-0 victory.

The offensive star of the night was Sierra who had two hits, including a triple, scored twice and drove in two runs. Junior Donovan Johnston had three hits, scored three times and drove in two.

Pacheco had a hit, scored twice and had two RBIs, while Buscaglia had two hits, scored once and two RBIs.

Garewal got the win on the mound for the Vikings, not allowing a hit in 4.1 innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

On Friday, May 14, the Vikings traveled to Blythe to again take on the Yellowjackets and came away with a 10-6 victory.

Holtville High School senior Norbert Irungaray crosses home plate with teammate Erik Garcia waiting for him during an Imperial Valley League game against Calipatria High in Holtville on Wednesday, May 12. CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

Palo Verde scored two in the bottom of the first to take a quick 2-0 lead, but Holtville plated five runs in the second to take a 5-2 lead but Palo Verde responded with four in the bottom of the second to jump on top again, 6-5. A three-run third inning put Holtville ahead for good.

Garewal did his damage with the bat once again with three hits, including a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Rafa Espinoza had two hits and an RBI and Buscaglia had a hit and scored three runs.

Espinoza started and went five innings, allowing six runs on six hits with three walks and nine strikeouts. Arturo Lazos pitched the final two innings, allowing just one hit with two walks.

The Vikings host league-leading Southwest High of El Centro on Tuesday, May 18, at 6 p.m., then make the return visit to Southwest on Friday, May 21, with first pitch also set for 6 p.m.