Runners Pass the Baton for Fallen Brethren

IMPERIAL — Ten-person teams from throughout the region made up of police officers, U.S. Border Patrol agents, state correctional officers, California Highway Patrol officers, firefighters and more ran through the backroads of Imperial and into the countryside in honor of their fallen brethren.

A member of BP Rosas’ Crew waves to the camera as he runs past, as a U.S. Border Patrol chase vehicle follows close behind. BP Rosas’ Crew, named after fallen Border Patrol Agent and Imperial Valley native Robert Rosas, finished seventh in the 12th Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Relay Run on Saturday, May 15 outside Imperial. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The 12th annual Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Relay Run took off from the El Centro Sector U.S. Border Patrol headquarters on Aten and Cross roads around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, May 15, where 20 teams passed a ceremonial baton between runners during the length of the 24-mile race.

“We get law enforcement officers together to honor our fallen officers, (who have died) on duty or off-duty,” Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Angie Lencsak said on April 7. “They carry a baton throughout the race to honor a fallen officer they’ve chosen.” A name is engraved on each baton and presented to the surviving family after the race.

Flashing light bars and sirens wailed as law enforcement chase vehicles followed the teams along Aten Road and Old Highway 111, before ending the event back the El Centro Sector headquarters for the presentation of the batons.

VIDEO SHOT BY CAMILO GARCIA JR.

The relay takes place each year during National Police Week. Saturday, May 15 was also Peace Officers Memorial Day. According to national statistics, 285 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2020.

Organizers could not immediately be reached for comment on the day’s events.

(See results and photo gallery below.)

The 2021 finishers in the race were:

SOD BORSTAR (2:45:55) Ironwood State Prison (2:54:55) ICSO IV Pacers (3:02:43) Pitufos (3:05:02) CAL/CEN CRT I (3:05:11) 827 EN CO Beware the Fury (3:05:22) BP Rosas’ Crew (3:06:50) Cax BP Gotaways (3:07:27 *2 minute penalty 3:09:27) OFO Bluewave (3:11:01) 827 EN CO Fat & Furious (3:15:49) CHP (3:19:33) CAL/CEN CRT II 3:19:53 CBP Honorguard (3:21:50) ELCBP Desert Roadrunners (3:28:40) USMS (3:28:53) ICSO 760 Regulators (3:30:27) Team Blue Line (3:31:16) HIS #8442 (3:33:06) ECPD (3:34:55) ELCBP Green Machine (3:36:15)

(Thanks to Gina Brister-Snow for providing the results.)