Holtville Police Briefs: May 10-17

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from May 10 through May 17.

MONDAY, MAY 10

12:24 p.m.: Deputies were called to the Speedway gas station after somebody found methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle in the restroom.

TUESDAY, MAY 11

10:19 p.m.: A resident of West Seventh Street called deputies to report that her two grandsons were in a fight and one of them had a knife, but she was able to take it away from him. She advised that nobody was hurt and nobody needed medical attention.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

2:44 a.m.: A Fern Avenue resident requested a patrol check of his residence due to “people spying on him.”

THURSDAY, MAY 13

8:43 a.m.: An AutoZone regional manager called deputies in reference to an employee possibly dealing drugs out of the store on East Fifth Street. The management was advised of their options.

MONDAY, MAY 17

2:12 p.m.: A Holt Avenue resident called the Sheriff’s Department and stated that “a border patrol agent told him he was being stalked.” The subject also stated that he was home and felt like he was being stalked by unknown subjects.