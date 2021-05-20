Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: May 10-17

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from May 10 through May 17.

MONDAY, MAY 10

8:09 a.m.: A caller reported spotting a shopping cart with shoes, a stroller, a red toy Jeep and a lawn mower in a canal at Highway 86 and Larsen Road. The caller was concerned that somebody may have fallen into the canal.

4:16 p.m.: A subject at the skate park in Niland called deputies to report that another man was making terrorist threats and threatened to kill the caller and burn their house down. The caller advised that the man making threats is also known to carry a rifle in his vehicle.

5:46 p.m.: Imperial Irrigation District employees requested a dive team for a vehicle in a canal near the corner of Forrester Road and Murphy Road outside of Imperial.

TUESDAY, MAY 11

4:59 p.m.: Deputies received a report of a 42-year-old female hallucinating on Ironwood Trail in Winterhaven. The caller advised that the woman “did some meth a couple of days ago,” and cannot calm down. The caller said that the woman had a baseball bat and claimed she was trying to kill rats but there was nothing there.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

5:22 p.m.: Deputies responded to a traffic accident near the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 86.

5:34 p.m.: A Salton City resident reported spotting a child of 5 to 6 years old standing on the side of the road alone near the intersection of north Marina Avenue and Dolphin Avenue.

8:17 p.m.: A resident of York Road in Winterhaven called deputies to report that somebody had hacked into her computer and was “attacking her with bio weapons” and had her house surrounded with drones.

THURSDAY, MAY 13

8:09 p.m.: A Winterhaven resident reported that her neighbors were hacking into her internet and harassing her with drones.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

9:46 p.m.: A Niland resident called 911 and began screaming profanities in reference to a dead cat. The caller advised that he needed a deputy and refused to provide his name.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

2:37 p.m.: A concerned citizen reported a man sitting on an Interstate 8 overpass at Derick Road near Seeley. The caller reported that the man had his legs dangling over the bridge and that he was leaning forward.

2:58 p.m.: Deputies received a report of a man in green shorts and a white shirt lighting bushes on fire near Slab City.

SUNDAY, MAY 16

2:04 p.m.: An employee at the Soco Gas station in Niland reported a subject inside the store harassing customers and threatening her.

5:59 p.m.: Deputies responded to a traffic accident involving a black Honda Civic crashing into a canal near the corner of Bowker Road and Evan Hewes Highway.

11:59 p.m.: Employees at the Q Casino in Winterhaven reported finding a meth pipe in a hotel room.

MONDAY, MAY 17

3:33 a.m.: Deputies responded to the Red Earth Casino in Salton Sea Beach for reports of a man yelling at people at the gas pumps. The man then laid down at the front entrance to the store and began yelling.

5:48 p.m.: A woman reported that a school laptop and an iPad were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked outside a residence in Salton City while she attended a party.