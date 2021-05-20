EL CENTRO — As temperatures reportedly peaked at 102 degrees around midday Wednesday, May 19, a third and partial fourth alarm was sounded for reinforcements from around the Valley to battle a blaze at a series of interconnected storage units that saw several firefighters overcome with heat exhaustion.

No major injuries were reported, yet AMR ambulance crews were on standby at the entrance of A-American Self Storage at 1299 N. Imperial Ave. to assist the many firefighters working the scene of the fire that was first reported around 1:30 p.m., near the height of day’s sun and heat.

Firefighters from numerous departments help extinguish the contents of several interconnected storage units that caught fire sometime around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at A-American Self Storage at 1299 N. Imperial Ave. in El Centro. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

El Centro fire officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday evening, but a photographer with this newspaper was on scene to witness to heat-related duress of fire crews.

An El Centro police officer who spotted the flames reported the fire, according to radio traffic.

Apparently around six full storage units burned, and fire crews could be seen pulling the contents out of the units to search for hotspots. Some crews were still on scene into the evening, cleaning up and ensuring the fire did not reignite.

It wasn’t known how many firefighters were at the scene, but in a standard third-alarm deployment, battalion chiefs in the past have noted that such a response would yield around 30 personnel, with crews from all the cities, the county, Centinela State Prison, and Naval Air Facility El Centro fire departments.

More information was expected to become available on Thursday, May 20.

