PINE VALLEY — Freshman aren’t usually thrust into the spotlight of the CIF-San Diego Section playoffs, but Holtville’s Bryan Padilla has had no problem shinning under the bright lights of the playoffs.

Holtville High School senior Joel Gil goes up for a header against Victory Christian Academy during a first-round game of the CIF-San Diego Section Division V playoffs at Birger Field in Holtville on Wednesday, May 19. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

Padilla, the freshman goalkeeper for the Holtville High boys’ soccer team, has allowed just two goals through two games of the CIF-SDS Division V playoffs and has the Vikings in the semifinals after they beat Mountain Empire of Pine Valley in penalty kicks on Saturday, May 22 in the quarterfinals.

With the game tied 1-1 after regulation time and an additional 15-minute, sudden-death overtime period, the game came down to penalty kicks and Holtville prevailed 3-1 after Padilla made three saves and was one of the three Vikings to score from the penalty spot.

“He’s a really good keeper. His instincts are perfect and he’s aware of what’s coming at him,” said Juan Arroyo, Holtville’s head soccer coach.

The Vikings (9-3-4 overall) needed all of Padilla’s work on Saturday as their offense kept hitting the crossbar and side posts with shots instead of the back of the net.

“We had a bunch of opportunities and it probably should have been 5-1,” Arroyo said. “It was just one of those games where we couldn’t put it in the goal.”

Holtville’s goal came in the first half after being awarded a penalty kick. Senior Joel Gil was able to beat the Redhawks’ keeper to put the Vikings up 1-0.

Mountain Empire tied the game with about 15 minutes left in the contest to send it to overtime. Neither side could muster any offense in the overtime, sending the game to be decided on penalty kicks.

Holtville defeated Victory Christian Academy of Chula Vista in the first round of the playoffs, 10-1, at Birger Field in Holtville on Wednesday, May 19. Senior Rodrigo Villareal netted five goals in the opening round and fellow senior Isidro Garcia had three goals.

The Vikings, seeded fourth in the playoff tournament, now move on to the Division V semifinals set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, traveling to El Cajon to face top-seeded Foothills Christian.