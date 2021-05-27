Holtville Police Briefs: May 18-24

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from May 18 through May 24.

TUESDAY, MAY 18

12:55 a.m.: A Fern Avenue resident requested to speak to a deputy in reference to being stalked by his neighbors.

10:35 a.m.: A Fern Avenue resident requested to speak to a deputy because “cops keep telling him to go to (County Mental Health) but he is not going back.”

8:20 p.m.: A resident of the Spanish Palms trailer park requested a patrol check due to neighbors setting off fireworks.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

8:55 p.m.: A Fern Avenue resident contacted deputies to let them know that he “was not hallucinating.”

FRIDAY, MAY 21

4:58 a.m.: A Holtville resident requested to speak with a deputy in reference to subjects that are “saying that he’s saying things that he’s not saying.”

SUNDAY, MAY 23

2:59 a.m.: An employee at the 7-Eleven store on Fifth Street called deputies to report that a woman took a bag of chocolates and gummies from the store without paying.

4:55 p.m.: A Fern Avenue resident reported that a male subject drove next to him and waved at his sister and he “believes the male subject became sexually aroused.” The caller was unable to provide a physical description of the male subject or his sister.