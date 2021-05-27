Holtville Police Briefs: May 18-24

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from May 18 through May 24.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
12:55 a.m.: A Fern Avenue resident requested to speak to a deputy in reference to being stalked by his neighbors.
10:35 a.m.: A Fern Avenue resident requested to speak to a deputy because “cops keep telling him to go to (County Mental Health) but he is not going back.”
8:20 p.m.: A resident of the Spanish Palms trailer park requested a patrol check due to neighbors setting off fireworks.
THURSDAY, MAY 20
8:55 p.m.: A Fern Avenue resident contacted deputies to let them know that he “was not hallucinating.”
FRIDAY, MAY 21
4:58 a.m.: A Holtville resident requested to speak with a deputy in reference to subjects that are “saying that he’s saying things that he’s not saying.”
SUNDAY, MAY 23
2:59 a.m.: An employee at the 7-Eleven store on Fifth Street called deputies to report that a woman took a bag of chocolates and gummies from the store without paying.
4:55 p.m.: A Fern Avenue resident reported that a male subject drove next to him and waved at his sister and he “believes the male subject became sexually aroused.” The caller was unable to provide a physical description of the male subject or his sister.