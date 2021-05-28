Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: May 18-24

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from May 18 through May 24.

TUESDAY, MAY 18

8:15 a.m.: A group of off-roaders called deputies after being lost in the Milpitas Wash/Hauser Geode Beds area near Palo Verde through the night and they were worried because the sun was coming up and they didn’t have any water.

9:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the Highway 86 Border Patrol checkpoint after Border Patrol agents spotted a stolen vehicle and a search turned up 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine along with .364 pounds of fentanyl pills.

11:07 a.m.: Three deputies responded to Salvation Mountain near Niland for an indecent exposure complaint involving three naked white men. The men weren’t violent or causing trouble and left in the direction of Slab City before deputies arrived.

3:46 p.m.: Deputies received a report of a woman at the Westwind truckstop in Heber showing her private parts and asking for a ride to San Diego. The caller reported that the woman was pushing a baby stroller and they were worried that she would be run over by a semi truck.

8:54 p.m.: Three deputies responded to a report of a woman wielding a knife and threatening another woman on Evan Hewes Highway in Seeley.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

11:19 a.m.: Deputies and an ambulance responded to a business on Rood Road after an employee hit his head on a forklift.

3:45 p.m.: Deputies were advised to be on the lookout for a kidnapping suspect wanted by the El Centro Police Department who had forced his victim to cut off their own finger. The ECPD advised that the suspect was in possession of knives.

4:39 p.m.: A woman called deputies from Weist Lake to report that there was a wolf near the lake and she and her children had to swim into the lake to get away from it.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

3:47 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Seaview Drive and Desert King Avenue in Salton City after somebody hit a Mercy Air medical helicopter pilot in the eyes with a powerful laser.

12:43 p.m.: A resident of York Road in Bard called deputies to request an investigation after unknown subjects took “complete control” of her computer.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

7:56 p.m.: Deputies responded to Niland after receiving a 911 call from a man who began screaming profanities before telling the dispatcher that he’d knocked out somebody’s windows and that somebody had been “messing with his biological structure.”

SATURDAY, MAY 22

3:14 a.m.: Deputies responded to the area of Clover Leaf Drive and Seaview Drive in Salton City after somebody pointed a powerful laser at a REACH medical helicopter. Deputies were unable to locate anybody in the area.

MONDAY, MAY 23

1:41 a.m.: A caller reported hearing multiple explosions, possibly propane tanks exploding, and seeing orange flames and smoke in the sky near the corner of Beal Road and Low Road in Niland.

7:58 a.m.: An Imperial Irrigation District employee reporting finding a female subject sleeping in a canal near the corner of Silsee Road and West Hackleman Road in the Seeley area.

TUESDAY, MAY 24

12:13 a.m.: Deputies responded to the Chevron station in Salton City after a male subject began yelling at customers.

4:20 p.m.: A male subject in Niland called deputies to request an escort into his home. The caller advised that there were several dogs in the area barking at him and he was concerned about getting bitten.

9:26 p.m.: A female subject in Ocotillo reported that two subjects came into her residence with a handgun and robbed her of her car keys.