Woman’s Club to Host Scholarship Luncheon

HOLTVILLE – The Woman’s Club of Holtville will be hosting a luncheon on Wednesday, May 5 to raise funds for its annual scholarship programs.

The club’s annual luncheon is the main fundraiser for its scholarship fund, with all of its proceeds going to the fund, said club president Deborah Thornburg.

A committee was also recently established to examine the potential expansion of fundraising activities for the fund, Thornburg said.

Those interested in attending are asked to contact club member Joan Thornburg, who will be preparing the luncheon’s meal, in order to help organizers determine how many meals to prepare.

The Woman’s Club offers three different types of scholarships for eligible individuals, and typically more than one scholarship winner in each category.

One of those scholarships is specifically for Holtville High School graduating seniors. A second scholarship is aimed at Valleywide students pursuing a career in the medical field, including its diverse professions such as psychiatry and dentistry, to name a just a few.

Lastly, a scholarship is also available for club members’ family members who are already enrolled in an institution of higher learning and can benefit from the financial assistance, Deborah Thornburg said.

The luncheon will take place at 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 at the Woman’s Club, located at 219 E, Sixth St, during the club’s meeting. Attendees will be required to wear a face covering.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated will be asked to eat their meal at tables set up under the shade outside of the building.

More information about the luncheon is available by calling Joan Thornburg at 760-996-2781.