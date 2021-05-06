Holtville Police Briefs: April 27-May 2

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from April 27 through May 2.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

1:33 p.m.: A concerned citizen called the Sheriff’s Office from Walnut Avenue to report hearing a female voice screaming and saying, “leave me alone,” along with a male voice.

8:22 p.m.: Deputies received a report of somebody setting off large fireworks in the area of the Spanish Palms trailer park.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

6:17 a.m.: Five sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Holtville after a resident reported that a subject just stole her blankets that were drying on a clothesline.

4:56 p.m.: A concerned citizen reported that two suspicious males in a silver 2019/2020 Jeep four-door were looking around like they were searching for somebody or waiting nervously in the area of Holt Avenue and Ninth Street.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

9:53 p.m.: A resident flagged down a deputy near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Main Street in reference to a subject in a white Ford F150 speeding in the area. The deputy was unable to locate a vehicle matching the description.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

8:38 a.m.: A Holtville resident reported that his ex-girlfriend had slapped and stepped on his foot which was bleeding. The caller refused medical attention.

SUNDAY, MAY 2

3:57 p.m.: A subject in a white Toyota Echo requested to speak to a deputy outside the Holtville substation to advise that unknown subjects were spying on him. The man was advised to request help from Imperial County Behavioral Health Services.