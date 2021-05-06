Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: April 27-May 3

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from April 27 through May 3.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

4:03 a.m.: A Salton City resident called deputies to report that two of her neighbors were in a verbal argument. The caller reported that she could hear the two individuals throwing things.

2:12 p.m.: A caller near the corner of Coachella Canal Road and Telephone Road near Niland reported being followed by four subjects in a black Ford F-150 who were also blocking the road.

6:32 p.m.: Deputies responded to Heber Avenue in Heber after a 19-year-old subject threatened to start breaking things if the police were not called.

7:41 p.m.: A Heber resident called police to report that four vehicles were parked outside his residence, occupied by unknown subjects in masks who the caller believed were there to take him to rehab in Mexicali against his will. The caller stated that the unknown subjects had been following him all day and he’s scared.

9:29 p.m.: Deputies provided extra patrol checks of the area near Third Street and International Avenue in Niland after receiving reports of subjects shooting into the air.

9:52 p.m.: A Salton City resident reported that an unknown subject was trying to start a fire next to her residence. The subject left on foot toward California Drive.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

8:57 a.m.: A resident near Imperial called deputies to complain about garbage from a nearby packing shed going into their yard.

6:46 p.m.: An employee of the golf course in Seeley called deputies to report four male subjects, possibly military personnel, who arrived at the location in three vehicles and had been drinking and trespassing on the golf course after hours. The caller advised that this has been an ongoing problem.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

11:54 a.m.: A Niland resident called 911 to ask for help getting a ride to get food and stated that he hadn’t eaten in days. The caller declined medical aid.

5:52 p.m.: A Slab City resident called 911 to report that her boyfriend stole her steel case and took it to a friend’s camp so that they could hide money and weapons inside. The caller also advised deputies that the suspects use methamphetamine with a child in their camp.

7:31 p.m.: Deputies were requested in Calipatria to deal with a group of three subjects using a drone to photograph cattle and refusing to leave.

The Ocean to Ocean Bridge that is near the border between Winterhaven in Imperial County and Yuma in Arizona is shown. | STOCK IMAGE

9:32 p.m.: A Seeley resident reported that an unknown subject is purposefully messing with her sewer lines and putting methane gas into her residence. The caller advised that she’d had the pipe fixed five times and she’s seen three trucks in the back of her property. The caller believes the subjects in the vehicles were tampering with the pipe after she has it fixed.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

8:28 a.m.: Four vehicle batteries, a water hose and a radio antenna were reported stolen from a tractor at the corner of Mets Road and McCabe Road near Holtville.

9:09 a.m.: An assault was reported on the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge in Winterhaven. The suspect was described as a 30-year-old man with a thin build, last seen wearing a plaid shirt.

9:21 a.m.: A park ranger at Sunbeam Lake in Seeley called deputies to report a topless woman screaming in the middle of a field at the location. The ranger advised that he tried to help the woman, but she stated that she was going to kill him.

2:06 p.m.: An employee at the Chevron station in Salton City reported a male transient at the location refusing to leave and exposing himself at the front entrance.

10:15 p.m.: An employee at Oberon Fuels near the corner of Rutherford Road and Kershaw Road outside of Brawley reported a cow walking in the middle of the street. Deputies attempted to contact the owner of the cow but were not successful.

SUNDAY, MAY 2

11:03 a.m.: A resident near El Centro called deputies to report that her neighbor had two chocolate Labrador dogs tied up in their backyard with no food or water for several days. The caller advised that the neighbors had a history of animals dying due to neglect including cows and other dogs.

MONDAY, MAY 3

1:17 p.m.: An employee at a store in Salton City called deputies to report that a woman had walked into the store and stated that she had escaped from a house where she was being held against her will and requested medical aid. The woman said that it was an Asian male who had been holding her hostage.