SOFTBALL: Vikings Sweep Two from Tigers

IMPERIAL — It was a bittersweet week for the Holtville High School softball team as the Vikings lost their undefeated season in a nonleague game in San Diego, but also swept a doubleheader against rival Imperial High in Imperial Valley League action.

Holtville (11-1 overall, 6-0 in IVL action) finished the sweep of the Tigers with a 5-2 victory in Imperial on Friday, April 30. The Vikings opened a 4-0 lead after three innings and got a complete-game victory from senior hurler Zamara Gutierrez for the victory.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Vikings were able to tack on an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning for the final margin, 5-2.

Holtville High School senior Emily Zarate goes down to catch a ball and get an Imperial High base runner out at first in an Imperial Valley League game in Holtville on Tuesday, April 27. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

Gutierrez finished the game allowing two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Offensively, Holtville was led by sophomore Kamryn Walker with three hits and two runs scored. Sophomore Demi Johnston added a hit, two runs and an RBI and freshman Kaitlyn Havens had two hits and a run scored.

On April 28, the Vikings traveled to San Diego to take on Morse High and led 5-3 after the top of the fifth inning but couldn’t hold on, giving up five runs in the final two innings and falling, 8-5.

Sophomore Kalli Strahm pitched and allowed the eight runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and four walks. Holtville was led offensively by Sofie Irungaray who had a grand slam homer. Johnston finished the game with two hits and a run scored.

On April 27, the Vikings hosted Imperial and cruised to a 13-3 IVL win. Strahm got the complete-game win, allowing three runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Havens paced the offense with three hits, three RBI and two runs scored and senior Emily Zarate added two hits, three RBI and two runs scored. Senior Lexis Smith finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.

Holtville continues IVL action with a doubleheader against Calexico, hosting the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, then traveling to the border city for a 6 p.m. contest on Friday, May 7.