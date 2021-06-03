STOCK IMAGE
Holtville Police Briefs: May 25-June 1

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from May 25 through June 1.

TUESDAY, MAY 25

2:13 p.m.: Nine units with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and an ambulance responded to a residence near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Sixth Street after a female subject called 911 to report that she was being abused by a male subject and needed help. The caller advised that the male subject was on parole and had a knife.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

1:28 a.m.: A Fern Avenue resident requested to speak to a deputy in reference to “someone in a vehicle that is spying on him,” and asked for increased patrols in the area.

11:44 a.m.: Deputies responded to the Speedway gas station on Fifth Street in reference to a male subject passed out in between the gas pumps with a bottle of vodka in his hand. The reporting party advised that the man was unable to walk.

5:11 p.m.: A Fern Avenue resident requested a deputy to document that somebody had been logging into his Instagram account.

SUNDAY, MAY 30

10:19 p.m.: Deputies responded to a structure fire at an abandoned home near the corner of Fifth Street and Towland Road.

MONDAY, MAY 31

1:29 p.m.: A goat reportedly escaped from the FFA barn at Holtville High School. The principal advised deputies that an employee was enroute to collect the goat.

