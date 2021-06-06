BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings Heading to CIF Semifinals

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School boys’ basketball team is headed to the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV semifinals and gets a chance to avenge a 2020 playoff loss all at the same time.

Holtville High School senior Jonathan Heraz skies above his teammate Abraham Ramos (4) and a player from El Cajon Valley High during a CIF-San Diego Section Division IV first-round game in Holtville on Tuesday, June 1. | J.Q. QUESADA COURTESY PHOTO

The Vikings, co-champs of the Imperial Valley League along with Central Union High School, defeated Escondido Charter, 57-53, in the quarterfinals on Saturday, June 5, on the Holtville campus.

Holtville trailed 24-22 at the half but a big third quarter gave the Vikings a 39-35 lead heading to the final period where both teams put up 18 points.

“We came out in the third quarter and applied more pressure to them defensively and tried to speed up the game,” said Tony Ramos, Holtville’s head coach. “We were able to build a lead and then kept fighting them off in the fourth quarter.”

Junior Dorian Maize paced the Vikings with 16 points, followed by senior Abraham Ramos and sophomore Angel Perez with nine points each.

The victory sends the third-seeded Vikings to Escondido to face second-seeded Calvin Christian High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Calvin Christian defeated Holtville 46-29 in the CIF-SDS Division V quarterfinals in 2020 en route to winning the division championship.

“This is a game the guys really wanted because of what happened last year and them eliminating us from the playoffs,” Ramos said. “They are a good team and we know we’re going to have to play well if we’re going to beat them.”

In the first round of the playoffs on June 1, Holtville routed 14th-seeded El Cajon Valley, 69-45. The Vikings used a big third quarter in that game as well, breaking open a 25-19 halftime lead with a 23-14 advantage in the third period.

Maize led Holtville against El Cajon Valley with 18 points, followed by Perez with 17 and senior Roman Ordonez with seven.

If the Vikings can get past Calvin Christian on Wednesday, the Division IV championship game is set for 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at Serra High School in San Diego.

Holtville High School senior Roman Ordonez goes up to catch the ball among three defenders from El Cajon Valley High during a CIF-San Diego Section Division IV first-round game in Holtville on Tuesday, June 1. | J.Q. QUESADA COURTESY PHOTO

Other IVL teams still alive in the San Diego Section playoffs are Vincent Memorial Catholic of Calexico and Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe. Both schools won their Division V quarterfinal games on Friday, June 4, to advance to Tuesday’s semifinals.

Eighth-seeded Vincent Memorial beat top-ranked Liberty Charter 63-55 and will now travel to play fourth-seeded St. Joseph Academy of San Marcos at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8.

Sixth-seeded Palo Verde traveled to Chula Vista to take on third-seeded Bayfront Charter on Friday, June 4, and left with an 82-58 win to punch its ticket to the semifinals. The Yellowjackets will travel back to San Diego at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, to take on Crawford.