GIRLS BASKETBALL: IVL Champion Vikings Eliminated

SAN DIEGO — The Holtville High School girls’ basketball team’s season came to an end on Saturday, June 5, after a 48-40 loss to Academy of Our Lady of Peace in the CIF-San Diego Section Division II quarterfinals here.

The eighth-seeded Vikings, champions of the Imperial Valley League, led the top-ranked Pilots, 35-32, after three quarters but weren’t able to put them away in the final period.

Holtville High School junior Orian Anderson goes up for a shot against Academy of Our Lady of Peace during a quarterfinal game in the CIF-San Diego Section Division II playoffs in San Diego on Saturday, June 5. | VALERIE MENDOZA PHOTO

“We had a couple injuries to key players in the fourth quarter that hurt us and we just weren’t able to execute what we wanted down the stretch,” said Murray Anderson, Holtville’s seventh-year head coach. “It’s a tough ask to try and go on the road and beat the top-ranked team. We had them on the ropes, we just weren’t able to finish.”

The Vikings (10-2 overall) trailed 10-9 after the first quarter but rallied to take a 23-22 halftime lead and held a 35-32 lead after the third quarter before being outscored 16-5 in the final period.

Junior Orian Anderson led Holtville with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists, followed by sophomore Kamryn Walker who finished with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sophomore Julia Moreno added seven points, six rebounds and five steals and sophomore Skylar Hanson chipped in with three points and seven rebounds.

The Vikings defeated ninth-seeded Francis Parker High of San Diego 49-46 in the first round of the Division II playoffs in Holtville on Wednesday, June 2.

Holtville jumped out to a 12-1 lead after the first quarter and led 24-8 at halftime. The Lancers rallied back with a big fourth quarter, outscoring the Vikings 26-10 in the final period to draw close.

“We had a 19-point lead after three quarters and just lost focus in the fourth,” Anderson said. “Give Francis Parker credit, those girls never gave up and battled all the way to the final second.”

Walker led the Vikings with 11 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals. Anderson finished with 10 points and five assists and Hanson had 10 points and seven rebounds.