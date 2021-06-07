HOLTVILLE — After a difficult end to the season, the Holtville High School softball team has a chance to make it all better with a long run through the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoff tournament as the second seed.
The Vikings (16-4 overall, 11-3 in the Imperial Valley League) went into their final three games of the regular season on top of the IVL with an 11-0 record. One win in any of their final three games would have given them at least a share of the league championship.
But an 8-1 loss to Southwest, followed by a 1-0 loss and 6-1 loss to Central wiped out any chance Holtville had a winning league, giving the IVL crown to Brawley Union High.
Now that the playoffs have arrived, the records go out the window and it becomes a double-elimination tournament for the Vikings as the second-seeded team in the division. Bayfront Charter of Chula Vista is the top seed.
Holtville is scheduled to play a home game on Wednesday, June 9, with time tentatively set for 6 p.m. The opponent will be determined on Monday, June 7, in a play-in game between 10th-seeded Mount Miguel of Spring Valley and seventh-seeded Classical Academy of Escondido.
All four games in the play-in round on Monday are single elimination with the losers out and the winners moving into the double-elimination tournament.
Other IVL teams in the playoffs this week include Southwest of El Centro as the 12th-seed in the Division I tournament in the play-in game on Monday, June 7, playing in Escondido against fifth-seeded San Pasqual High. If the Eagles win they will travel to face Rancho Bernardo of San Diego in the double-elimination tournament on Wednesday, June 9.
IVL champion Brawley Union High is also in Division I, sitting as the sixth-seed and hosting 11th-seeded Poway in the play-in round on Monday, June 7, for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch in Brawley. If the Wildcats win they will move into the double-elimination tournament and face third-seeded Santana of Santee on Wednesday, June 9.