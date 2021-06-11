HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from June 1 through June 7.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

3:10 p.m.: A concerned citizen called deputies from Union Market on East Fifth Street to report a female subject screaming and kicking cars in the parking lot.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

9:18 a.m.: A transient reportedly stole a lighter from the Speedway Gas Station on East Fifth Street.

11:43 p.m.: Police responded to the Speedway Gas Station for reports of a woman in a pink dress, jean shorts and black shoes harassing customers.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

11 p.m.: A female caller advised deputies that she had been driving on Underwood Road at Beale Avenue and passed a male subject on a bicycle who stopped and attempted to throw his bicycle at her vehicle.

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

7 p.m.: Deputies responded to an ATV accident near the corner of Norrish Road and Whitlock Road involving a teen rider with a possible broken hip.

10:46 p.m.: A female resident on Orange Avenue called deputies to report hearing footsteps on her roof, followed by somebody trying to come in the back door. The caller advised deputies that she was home alone.

MONDAY, JUNE 7

4:45 a.m.: A Fig Avenue resident requested assistance to find his mother who has dementia and wandered away from the house.