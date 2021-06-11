Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: June 1-7

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from June 1 through June 7.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

5:54 a.m.: A female subject called deputies from Rio Vista Street in Seeley to report that she believes she was drugged and raped the previous night. She told deputies that there were men in her house the previous night and she woke up with physical injuries.

7:47 a.m.: A Polaris ATV was reported stolen from Granite Construction on Garst Road in Calipatria.

1:52 p.m.: A subject on Black Sea Avenue in Salton City called 911 to report a male subject having a seizure and turning purple. The caller added that the man was unconscious and struggling to breathe.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

12:29 a.m.: A subject on East Cantaloupe Road in Heber called 911 to report that a man in his 20s wearing a gray hoodie and dark-colored baseball cap rang their doorbell and was refusing to leave. The caller reported that the man appeared nervous and didn’t appear to be injured.

2:40 p.m.: Union Pacific Railroad employees reported spotting a male subject laying on the ground wearing a camo shirt and black pants near a signal box at the corner of Ogilby Road and Ted Kipf Road.

10:12 p.m.: John Lawrance Ruiz was arrested at the Highway 86 Border Patrol checkpoint for an outstanding felony warrant out of Riverside County for assault and resisting arrest.

7:38 a.m.: A Bombay Beach resident reported that somebody knocked on his door and didn’t answer when he asked who was there. The caller went outside to look around and couldn’t find anybody but did find strange footprints on his property.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

7:45 a.m.: Gunshots were reported near the corner of Ralph Road and Dogwood Road in Imperial.

11:46 a.m.: Deputies responded to a business in Calipatria after a tractor pulling a rake collided with another vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident.

8:05 p.m.: Several deputies responded to Agate Road in Ocotillo after a female subject climbed a billboard and refused to come down.

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

12:14 p.m.: Deputies were called to the Niland Post Office after a female subject ripped posters off the wall and left toward the bus stop.

2:57 p.m.: Deputies responded to a garage fire at a home near the intersection of Highway 86 and Air Park Road in Salton City.

11:37 p.m.: Deputies responded to a small brush fire near the intersection of Highway 86 and Larsen Road in the Imperial area.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

3:16 a.m.: Deputies responded to a structure fire at the Roberta Motel in downtown El Centro.

4:27 a.m.: A Niland man called 911 to report that his girlfriend was trying to set the house on fire with herself inside and he was attempting to put out the flames.

3:31 p.m.: Deputies responded to a residential structure fire on Arnold Road in Winterhaven.

3:23 p.m. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 98 at Drew Road involving a subject pinned under the vehicle.

9:13 p.m.: Deputies responded to a fully engulfed structure fire on West D Street in Brawley.

MONDAY, JUNE 7

12:54 a.m.: A female subject on West Belford Road in Imperial called 911 to report that her dogs were barking and woke her up and she heard an unknown subject whistling in her backyard.

11:38 a.m.: Deputies were called to a field near the corner of Vail Road and Gentry Road after a field worker allegedly threatened his supervisor with a knife.