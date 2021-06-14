BASEBALL: Vikings Advance to D-IV Semis

HOLTVILLE — Trailing by two runs with only nine outs remaining and on the brink of elimination, the Holtville High School baseball team delivered a six-run rally and beat Morse High of San Diego, 12-10, in a CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoff elimination game here on Saturday, June 12.

The victory sends the fifth-seeded Vikings (15-10 overall) to the semifinals where they will square off with top-ranked West Hills of Santee at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. It’s the same West Hills group that sent Holtville into the elimination game with an 18-0 victory in Santee on Friday, June 11.

The Vikings will need to beat West Hills on Tuesday, June 15, and then must do it again on Thursday, June 17, if they hope to reach the championship game, set for Saturday, June 19, at Eastlake High School.

It was a six-run, bottom of the fifth inning that propelled Holtville past ninth-seeded Morse on Saturday, June 12. The Tigers had rallied from a 6-0 deficit to take an 8-6 lead before the Vikings batted 11 people and plated six runs in the fifth.

Holtville High School sophomore Raul Sierra is safe at first during the Vikings’ CIF-San Diego Section Division IV play-in game against San Diego High School on Tuesday, June 8, in Holtville. The Vikings won the game 11-4 and are now in the semifinals against West Hills of Santee. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

Junior Rafa Espinoza started the rally with a single, followed by a walk to freshman John Chambers. Sophomore Nick Pacheco bunted the runners to second and third to set up a big two-RBI triple from freshman Bryce Buscaglia to tie the game, 8-8.

Junior Donovan Johnston got an RBI fielder’s choice in the inning, followed by an RBI-double from senior Norbert Irungaray and a two-RBI single from junior J.R. Garewal.

“Energy and emotion, that’s what these guys have to play with every inning of every game,” said Benny Carter, Holtville’s third-year head coach. “We started well but then we let Morse dictate the energy level over the next few innings.”

Started well indeed, as Johnston led off the game with a bunt single, followed by Erik Garcia getting aboard by hit-batter. Then Irungaray flexed his muscle with a three-run homer over the right-field fence for a quick 3-0 advantage.

The Vikings would tack on three more runs in the inning to build a 6-0 lead before the Tigers roared back with eight unanswered runs over the next four innings to take an 8-6 advantage.

Senior Arturo Lazos started on the mound for Holtville but didn’t make it out of the third inning before Carter went with sophomore Raul Sierra. Lazos uses mostly off-speed pitches to keep the opposition off balance, while Sierra features a strong fastball and good off-speed stuff.

“With it being an elimination game, the plan all along was to go with Turi (Lazos) for a few innings and then change things up with Raul (Sierra) and his mix of pitches,” Carter said.

Sierra was able to work out of jams in the sixth and seventh innings without much damage, including a bases-loaded situation with one out in the last inning. He struck out the first batter he faced with the bases loaded, then gave up an RBI single before getting the final out to ground out to shortstop.

“I was just trying to do my job and get outs,” Sierra said. “My off-speed stuff wasn’t working that well so I was sticking with mostly fastball. When that final out was hit to Erik (shortstop) I got a little excited.”

After defeating 12th-seeded San Diego High, 11-4, in a play-in game on Tuesday, June 8, the Vikings went to fourth-seeded Mission Bay on Wednesday, June 9, and won 8-2 to move into the first showdown with West Hills on Friday, June 11.

Holtville fell behind 4-0 after the first inning and trailed 7-0 after three at West Hills. The Vikings’ offense struggled with just one hit on the afternoon in Santee. The first rematch is set for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, with the Vikings hoping to make a return trip on Thursday, June 17.