BRIEFS: Youth Football, Cheer Signups Begin

The Holtville American Youth Football organization is holding football and cheer registration from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, and also from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June, 24, at Cornerstone Community Church Fellowship Hall.

Registration is being accepted for players ages 5-7 for flag football, ages 8-14 for tackle football and for cheerleaders ages 5-14.

The cost to register is $125 for flag football, $250 for tackle football and $300 for cheerleaders. A $50 non-refundable deposit is due at registration. Parents need to bring a birth certificate and most recent report card for the child they are registering.

Those interested can call 442-322-4046.

Volleyball Camp Set for June 28

The Holtville High School volleyball team is hosting its 2021 Summer Volleyball Camp for players ages 5-14 beginning at 8:30 a.m. June 28 in the high school gym.

The camp is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to noon June 28-30.

Space is limited to the first 50 participants to register and the cost is $50 per camper with each additional sibling from the same family $40.

Each camper will receive a camp t-shirt and a drink and snack each day. A snack bar will be available if campers would like to purchase additional snacks or drinks.

The camp is designed to teach the children the fundamentals of volleyball, such as passing, setting, hitting, serving and blocking and is open to all skill levels. The camp is supervised by Holtville High volleyball coaches, alumni and current players.

Those interested can call Chelsey Strahm, Holtville High volleyball coach, at 760-562-9485.