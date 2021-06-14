SOFTBALL: Vikings Cruise into Semifinals

Holtville High School senior first baseman Emily Zarate makes the out at first during the Vikings’ 10-0 win over Classical Academy of Escondido on Wednesday, June 9. The Vikings will host a CIF-San Diego Section Division IV semifinal game on Thursday, June 17. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School softball team has moved into the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV semifinals without much resistance, winning its two games by a combined 23-1 score.

The second-seeded Vikings (18-4 overall) took care of seventh-seeded Classical Academy of Escondido, 10-0, on Wednesday, June 9, then followed that with a 13-1 win over third-ranked La Jolla on Thursday, June 10.

Sixth-seeded San Dieguito Academy of Encinitas beat Classical Academy in an elimination game on Friday, June 11 and will now face La Jolla in another elimination game on Tuesday, June 15.

The winner of the San Dieguito-La Jolla contest will travel to Holtville for a Thursday, June 17, matchup tentatively set for 7 p.m. If the Vikings win they will advance to the Division IV championship game which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, at Helix High School in San Diego.

If Holtville loses on Thursday, June 17, the two teams will square off again in Holtville on Friday, June 18, with the winner of that game advancing to the championship contest.

Holtville High School sophomore Kalli Strahm delivers a pitch against Classical Academy of Escondido during a CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoff game in Holtville on Wednesday, June 9. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

In their first playoff game on Wednesday, June 9, sophomore Kalli Strahm got the complete-game shutout victory on the mound. She got plenty of offensive support, especially from sophomores Kamryn Walker and Sofie Irungaray.

Walker had two hits, including a triple and home run, drove in four runs and scored once. Irungaray delivered a bases-loaded double for three RBIs. Freshman Kaitlyn Havens had three hits and scored twice and Strahm had two hits and scored three runs to help her own cause.

Against La Jolla on Thursday, June 10, the Holtville offense didn’t slow down, collecting 13 runs on 13 hits behind the pitching of senior Zamara Gutierrez. Sophomore Demi Johnston had three hits, scored three times and drove in a run to pace the Vikings. Walker, Strahm and Gutierrez all had two hits with Walker scoring three runs and driving in two as Strahm finished with two RBIs and one run scored.

IVL champion Brawley Union High is still alive in the Division I playoffs and will host an elimination game at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, against seventh-seeded Ramona. If the sixth-seeded Wildcats win they will move into the semifinals against second-ranked San Marcos, set for 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

San Marcos edged Brawley, 6-2, in a winner’s bracket contest on Thursday, June 10, to push the Wildcats into the elimination bracket.