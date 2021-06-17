Holtville’s Meyer Library Reopens to Community

HOLTVILLE — After 15 months of closed doors and limited activity, the Meyer Memorial Library branch of the Imperial County Free Library reopened its doors to limited hours on Tuesday, June 15.

Sebastian Castellon (right), a Finley Elementary School student, helps fellow student Kitzia Velasquez (right) with a craft project on Dec. 18, 2019, during a Christmas celebration at the Meyer Memorial Library in Holtville. | HOLTVILLE TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

“People need the library,” said library assistant Lorenza Carpenter on Tuesday. Although the library isn’t quite open for people to come in and hang around, Carpenter said, “people can come in and get whatever they want.

“We’re starting very slow,” she said, adding she doesn’t know when hours of operation will be extended.

For now, the Meyer Memorial Branch is open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and for “Grab and Go” doorside service only from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

The library is at 101 E. Sixth St. and it can be reached at 760-356-2385.