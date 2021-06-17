Legion Auxiliary Post 138 Adds New Members

HOLTVILLE — The American Legion Bradley Keffer auxiliary Post 138 welcomed 17 new members to its organization this year, with four of them being formally welcomed during an initiation ceremony on June 7.

Sarah Tumbaga, American Legion Bradley-Keffer auxiliary Post 138 Girls State Conference chair, presents recent Holtville High graduate and 2020 Girls State delegate with a scholarship on June 7. | PHOTO COURTESY OF KAREN GIBBS

The members’ mission is to support and advocate for veterans and their families, as well as helping educate the youth and the community through auxiliary programs at the schools.

The new members included Denise Kilgore, Lorenza Carpenter, Martha Castro, Jamie Valoria, Lyn Mavila, Zoe Nilson, Georgina Camacho, Patty Snead, Chris Sharp, Adelina Combs, Melanie Cherry, Lucretia Jay Munger, Amanda Baldwin, Tania Collins, Traci Mullins, Melissa Felix and Anthony Felix.

During the initiation ceremony, four candles representing the four pillars of justice, freedom, democracy, and loyalty the were lit.

Prior to the ceremony, the auxiliary presented its 2020 Girls State Conference delegate, Abigail Garewal, with a scholarship.

Those interested in joining or finding out more about the American Legion auxiliary Post 138 are encouraged to contact unit president Karen Gibbs at 760-791-2311.

The auxiliary meets the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, at the northeast corner of Cedar Avenue and Sixth Street. It is not scheduled to meet until September.