Holtville Police Briefs: June 8-14

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from June 8 through June 14.

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

2:40 p.m.: A garbage truck driver called deputies to report a vehicle blocking his access to an alley on Walnut Avenue.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

6:55 a.m.: Police were called to the Blossom Valley Inn elder care facility after a male resident hit two housekeepers and fled on foot toward Fifth Street. The man was wearing a white sweater, dark colored pants, and a bow on his head.

10:45 a.m.: A Fern Avenue resident called deputies to report that he believes he’s being set up but he doesn’t know who is trying to set him up or why. The man was advised to document the incidents in his journal.

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

12:10 a.m.: A Beale Avenue resident reported that a subject came to his residence and “threatened to get him.” The caller advised deputies that he believes the subject is on meth and his concerned that they may return.