Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: June 8-14

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from June 8 through June 14.

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

7:04 a.m.: A Winterhaven resident called deputies to let them know that their son, who is bipolar and paranoid schizophrenic, has been missing for four days and is off his medication. The caller told deputies that their son was last seen at Crossroads Missionary in Yuma. A missing person report was filed.

9:14 a.m.: Deputies assisted the El Centro Police Department with the pursuit of an armed suspect (he was not armed after all) wearing all black clothing near the corner of Mineo Avenue and Dogwood Road.

11:14 a.m.: Deputies stopped a tractor near the corner of Cady Road and Reckner Road outside of Brawley and reported that the tractor appeared to have destroyed pavement on Cady Road.

12:32 p.m.: Katherine Louise Toth was arrested at the Andrade Port of Entry near Winterhaven on a felony warrant for credit card fraud, a probation violation and for possession of methamphetamine.

1:52 p.m.: A female subject in Winterhaven called deputies to report that her boyfriend was following her on foot along Indian Rock Road and told her that he was going to kill her.

3:41 p.m.: A concerned citizen requested a welfare check for male subject standing on the side of the road near the intersection of Keystone Road and Casey Road outside of Brawley. Police spoke to the subject and reported that he seemed to be OK.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

9:35 a.m.: A male subject called deputies from the Ocotillo area and advised that he was in the desert and got separated from his group and was then followed by a group of subjects with guns for more than 15 minutes. The caller advised that he was attempting to flag down a helicopter that was flying in the area and then the line disconnected. U.S. Border Patrol agents advised that they were searching for the group of subjects with guns and were provided the GPS location of the call received by the Sheriff’s Department.

10:16 a.m.: Deputies responded to a brush fire along Highway 98 outside of Calexico.

11:56 a.m.: A resident of Orchard Road outside of Holtville reported hearing someone at their front door followed by stumbling noises on the roof. The caller advised that they were not able to see anybody outside.

4:58 p.m.: A resident of West Main Road outside of El Centro reported that a child’s car seat had been stolen from her vehicle and that somebody had possibly urinated inside her vehicle.

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

12:31 a.m.: A Salton City man called deputies to report that his neighbors are playing loud music and he is trying to retaliate by also playing loud music. The caller was advised to turn down his music and refused.

1:06 a.m.: Deputies assisted the El Centro Police Department with the foot pursuit of a subject near the corner of Ross Road and westbound Highway 111.

8:18 p.m.: A male subject called 911 from the Niland area to report finding a bag with a bloody knife and possible teeth, bones, and hair. The caller advised that he was clearing an area to make a camp when he found the bag.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

9:13 p.m.: Deputies responded to a traffic accident in Niland with two injured subjects.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

2:35 a.m.: An employee at a Salton City Chevron called 911 to report that a man had come into the store with multiple lacerations to his face and told the employee that someone assaulted him and tried to shoot him. The caller advised that the subject was laying on his stomach on the floor of the store.

6:16 p.m.: The U.S. Border Patrol stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Bonds Corner Road and Highway 98 and a search of the vehicle revealed 36.5 grams of marijuana, 1.9 grams of black tar heroin and 1.3 grams of cocaine.

8:27 p.m.: Deputies responded to Brawley Avenue in Salton Sea Beach after a 55-year-old man was struck by a vehicle.

MONDAY, JUNE 14

12:08 a.m.: Deputies assisted the Brawley Police Department in searching for a suspect who carjacked and stabbed another subject on Cesar Chavez Boulevard near the intersection of J Street.

4:37 a.m.: A female subject in the Niland area called 911 to report hearing a gunshot, followed by a female in distress screaming “they have a gun.” The caller advised that the female was “wailing in distress.”

6:32 p.m.: Deputies responded to a solo rollover vehicle accident at the corner of Kalin Road and Walker Road near Westmorland involving a white Dodge Ram.

7:53 p.m.: Deputies responded to the Slab City skatepark after a male subject injured his head while skating. The reporting party advised deputies that the man was moaning and shaking in pain.