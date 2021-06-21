Holtville High School sophomore Kamryn Walker takes a shot against Calexico. Walker was named First Team All-IVL for her play this season. | VALERIE MENDOZA PHOTO

HOLTVILLE — With an undefeated Imperial Valley League girls title and an IVL co-championship for the boys, it’s no wonder why four Holtville High School basketball players earned First Team All-League honors.

In the COVID-shortened season all schools played in one big league, the IVL, this season rather than in separate IVL and Desert League divisions. However, for all-league voting purposes, the decision was made to split the teams into their respective leagues in an effort to recognize more athletes.

From the undefeated (8-0) IVL champion Holtville girls team, junior Orian Anderson and sophomore Kamryn Walker were named to the All-IVL First Team. Prior to COVID, the Vikings were slated to play in the IVL with Imperial, Calexico, Brawley and Southwest.

Joining the two Vikings on the first team were Calexico senior Lyah Macias and Bulldogs’ junior Viviana Cuadras, along with Imperial sophomore Sierra Morris.

Holtville High School senior Jonathan Heraz skies for a rebound against Palo Verde Valley High earlier in the season. Heraz was named First Team All-Desert League for his efforts this season. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

The Second-Team All-IVL team is made up of Holtville sophomore Julia Moreno, Imperial senior Jocelyn Estes and teammate sophomore Amy Riley, plus Southwest sophomore Mia Hernandez and Brawley junior Leandra Castillo.

Murray Anderson, Holtville High School’s seventh-year head coach, was named IVL Coach of the Year as the Vikings finished 8-0 in IVL play and 10-2 overall before falling in the quarterfinals of the CIF-SDS Division II playoffs.

For the Holtville boys, they were originally scheduled to compete in the Desert League along with Imperial, Palo Verde Valley of Blythe and Vincent Memorial Catholic of Calexico.

Competing in the all-encompassing IVL was a good run for the Vikings as they finished 11-3 overall and 7-1 in league play before falling in the semifinals of the CIF-SDS Division IV playoffs.

For Holtville, seniors Abraham Ramos and Jonathan Heraz were named First Team All-Desert League.

Holtville High School senior Abraham Ramos gets a shot up against Calipatria. Ramos, along with teammate Jonathan Heraz, was named First Team All-Desert League this season. | JQ QUESADA COURTESY PHOTO

The Vikings were joined on the first team by Palo Verde’s Devin DeLaGarza, Vincent Memorial senior Jose Iturribarria and Imperial freshman David Scariano.

The All-DL Second Team featured Holtville senior Roman Ordonez and Vikings’ junior Dorian Maize, Palo Verde sophomore Daylan Perez and senior Mario Miranda and Imperial junior Jesse Nichols.

Holtville’s Tony Ramos was named Desert League Coach of the Year.