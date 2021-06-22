BRIEFS: Grand Reopening Event for Local Brewery

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Humble Farming Brewing Co. to host a grand-reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony at the brewery on Thursday, June 24.

Appetizers will be served and the public will have an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win prizes. A free raffle ticket will be provided to chambers members.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. The brewery is located at 438 Walnut Ave.

Humble Farmer Brewing originally opened its doors in March 2016 and had won a silver medal for its 80 Acre Carrot Ale at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival. The brewery has a second taproom and restaurant in the city of Imperial, as well.

The chamber is also planning on hosting a mixer at Hot Rods & Beer in July, on a date yet to be determined, said Rosie Allegranza, chamber chief executive officer.

The chamber will start selling safe and sane TNT fireworks on Monday, June 28 through July 5 at a lot located at 128 E. Fifth St, just north of the Klassy Karrot Kottages.

Hours of operation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday July 3, and 11 a.m. to a time to be determined on Sunday, July 4.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 138 to Host Bingo Nights

The Bradley-Keffer American Legion auxiliary Unit 138 will start hosting Bingo nights every two weeks starting Thursday, June 24.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the games are held between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Attendees have the opportunity to purchase $5, $10, and $15 Bingo cards. The biweekly events feature an intermission and snacks. Free door prizes are available as well to lucky patrons.

The American Legion is located at the corner of Sixth Street and Cedar Avenue.