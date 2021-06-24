Holtville Police Briefs: June 15-21

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from June 15 through June 21.

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

2:23 p.m.: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Ninth Street and Holt Avenue.

2:43 p.m.: A Fern Avenue resident contacted deputies at the sheriff’s substation in Holtville to report that ambulance and fire personnel had been following him.

4:27 p.m.: A Fern Avenue resident requested that a deputy contact him in regards to people spreading rumors about him and his behavioral health.

9:57 p.m.: A female subject called deputies to report that a male subject at 7-Eleven had pulled down his pants and exposed himself. She advised deputies that the man was headed toward the park with his white dog.

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

1:56 p.m.: The owner of a Holtville car wash called deputies to complain that a female subject was trying to use the car wash hose to clear her clothes. The subject was described as wearing a red hat with “hardly any clothes” and possibly under the influence.

3:06 p.m.: Deputies received a report of a heavy-set female in a blue dress harassing customers at a Holtville store. The subject was last seen headed east on Fifth Street toward Union Food Market.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

12:30 a.m.: A subject at the Holtville sheriff’s substation requested to speak to a deputy in reference to subjects “making false accusations about him and asking for sexual favors.”

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

11:45 a.m.: An employee at the Blossom Valley Inn elder care facility requested deputies’ assistance with getting two residents back inside the building.

3:23 p.m.: Employees at the Blossom Valley Inn elder care facility filed a missing person’s report on a resident who told them he was going out for breakfast and never came back.

4:38 p.m.: Deputies responded to the Blossom Valley Inn elder care facility after receiving reports of residents fighting in the dining area.

MONDAY, JUNE 21

5:07 p.m.: A Fern Avenue resident requested to speak to a deputy due to his neighbors “listening to his conversations inside his residence” and spreading false rumors. The man was advised not to make false reports.