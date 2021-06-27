Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Collision West of Imperial

First responders tend to what appears to be one of the injured occupants of a white pickup that collided with an Imperial County Sheriff’s Office vehicle near the intersection of Aten and Forrester roads west of Imperial on Saturday, June 26. A sheriff’s deputy was killed and at least three other people were injured. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

IMPERIAL — Eyewitnesses at a major collision near Aten and Forrester roads reported that an Imperial County sheriff’s deputy was believed to have been ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene of a multiple-injury accident west of Imperial on Saturday evening, June 26.

Three fieldworkers who had just gotten finished for the evening in the area gave eyewitness accounts of the collision, at first telling a journalist at the scene that a Sheriff’s Office deputy driving a pickup was killed after running a posted stop sign at a high rate of speed before the collision.

However, it appears the witnesses misidentified the vehicle.

Radio scanner traffic reported something similar and stated a collision followed in which both vehicles ended up in a field and multiple occupants were ejected at the scene, with one possibly trapped beneath a vehicle. Scanner reports did not state which vehicle ran the stop sign but that the collision was between an “ICSO DPTY VS CHEV TAH” and “WHI PK VS SMALLER CAR.”

A Mercy Air helicopter lands on Forrester Road south of Aten Road following a major collision in which multiple occupants were reportedly ejected from two vehicles and an Imperial County sheriff’s deputy died at the scene on Saturday, June 26. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

While both vehicles overturned and ended up in a field west of Forrester and south of Aten, from a closer examination of the photos it appears the sheriff’s deputy was in the Chevy Tahoe, which came to rest closer to Aten. The unmarked pickup came to rest farther south in the field along Forrester.

There were reports that dispatchers corrected themselves, later stating the deputy might not have been ejected. Earlier scanner traffic had responding sheriff’s deputies searching the tall grass of the field for their fellow law enforcement officer.

Official confirmation of the deputy’s death from the Sheriff’s Office was pending on Saturday night. Calls to the California Highway Patrol also were not immediately returned.

The collision was reported around 7:40 p.m.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles respond to the site of where an Imperial County sheriff’s deputy died at the scene of a collision near Aten and Forrester roads on Saturday, June 26. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

At least two helicopters had already landed at the scene by 8:30 p.m., and a total of three had been called out. The third airship hovered overhead briefly but did not land and flew away from the scene. All available ambulance units were also called to the area.

Although this could not immediately be confirmed, two of the injured appeared to have been airlifted from the scene and one person was transported via ground ambulance.

No information has yet been made available on the survivors of the accident or how many people were involved.

A coroner’s transport vehicle arrived at the crash site around 8:50 p.m. A law enforcement escort of at least a dozen vehicles ranging from sheriff’s, police, fire, and California Highway Patrol left the scene of the accident following the coroner’s transport at 9:20 p.m.

A white pickup (foreground) collided with an Imperial County Sheriff’s Office vehicle (far left background near fire engine) and rolled into a field south of Aten Road and west of Forrester Road on Saturday, June 26. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Numerous Imperial County residents have expressed condolences on several Facebook pages, and on this newspaper’s page, including from Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo, who wrote:

“R.I.P. Deputy. You were my neighbor, I will never forget our talks and your love for the career. God Bless, we will take it from here. The Calexico Police Department Staff sends our most heart felt condolences to your immediate family and the ICSO Family. Chief Gonzalo “Chalo” Gerardo.”

The story is still developing.

A two-vehicle collision at Aten and Forester roads west of Imperial on Saturday evening, June 26, resulted in multiple injuries, one fatality, and both vehicles ending up in a field. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO