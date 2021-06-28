Michael Abatti, Imperial County farmer

Imperial Valley grower and landowner Michael Abatti’s petition for a “writ of certiorari” with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District’s decision in Abatti v. Imperial Irrigation District was denied on Monday morning, June 28.

The denial came with no explanation and was part of a 41-page summary of all writ of certiorari petition approvals, pending decisions, and blanket denials. The reference to Abatti’s denial is on page 4 of the document.

Abatti’s legal team submitted the petition in March after exhausting all judicial avenues through the state appellate process, and the High Court was expected to take up discussions on whether to address the petition on Thursday, June 24.

Abatti was seeking to overturn a previous appellate court ruling that asserts Imperial Irrigation District is the “sole owner” of water rights in the Valley, and farmers do “not (have) an appurtenant water right” but rather are entitled merely to “water service” that is subject to modification by the district at its discretion.

Abatti’s response filing from June 7 states: “This Court should grant the petition, resolve the conflict in the lower courts, and reaffirm the water rights protected by federal law.”

Further, Abatti’s court filing claimed IID misinterpreted Bryant vs. Yellen, but also claims there are more wide-reaching consequences of not taking up the case.

Imperial Irrigation District, which issued its response to the petition in May, did immediately provide a response.

It was not immediately known whether Abatti has any other legal options available to him, but it does not appear so.

A “writ of certiorari” petition means to be “fully informed” and seeks to have an appellate court review a case at its discretion.

Story is still developing.