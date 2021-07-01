GIRLS SOCCER: Vikings’ Strahm Named DL MVP

HOLTVILLE — Senior Amanda Strahm led the Holtville High School girls’ soccer team to an undefeated Desert League record and was recently rewarded for her efforts by being named league Most Valuable Player in a vote among league coaches.

Holtville High School junior captain Lesley Sandoval shields a Calexico defender from the ball during a game earlier this season. Sandoval was one of four Vikings named to the All-Desert League First Team in a vote among league coaches. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Strahm and the Vikings went 9-0 in DL action, and for the first time in school history made it to the CIF-San Diego Section Division V championship game. In that final game, Holtville came up just short, losing to Orange Glen of Escondido, 3-2.

The senior midfielder led Holtville in goals scored and was a four-year starter for the Vikings.

Joining Strahm on the All-Desert League First Team are fellow Vikings’ Lesley Sandoval, a junior midfielder, Rachelle Gasca, a junior defender, and Mykenzie Wright, a sophomore midfielder.

On the All-Desert League Second Team were four more Vikings in senior Laura Mendoza, junior Giselle Gasca, sophomore Jasmine Castro and senior Brielyn Tran.

In her first year at the helm of the Holtville girls’ soccer team, Sadie Ming was named Desert League Coach of the Year.