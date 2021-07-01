Holtville Police Briefs: June 22-28

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from June 22 through June 28.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
6:32 a.m.: A concerned citizen reported that a transient was walking down Fifth Street near the entrance of Family Dollar carrying a child’s bicycle and was possibly under the influence. The caller was concerned that the man might have stolen the bicycle.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
5:14 p.m.: A female subject called deputies from West Seventh Street to report witnessing an unknown male subject stealing a package off her porch via security camera.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
3:27 a.m.: 7-Eleven employees reported that a male subject grabbed cigarettes and a lighter and ran out of the store without paying.
11:45 a.m.: Deputies responded to 7-Eleven for reports of a fight between a store employee and a customer who was being aggressive.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
8:36 p.m.: A female subject called deputies to report that her boyfriend had tried stabbing himself in the throat.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
5:36 p.m.: Deputies responded to a trailer on fire on East 10th Street.
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
2:18 a.m.: A Holt Avenue resident called deputies to report that somebody was trying to get into her home through the front door.