Holtville Police Briefs: June 22-28

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from June 22 through June 28.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

6:32 a.m.: A concerned citizen reported that a transient was walking down Fifth Street near the entrance of Family Dollar carrying a child’s bicycle and was possibly under the influence. The caller was concerned that the man might have stolen the bicycle.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

5:14 p.m.: A female subject called deputies from West Seventh Street to report witnessing an unknown male subject stealing a package off her porch via security camera.

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

3:27 a.m.: 7-Eleven employees reported that a male subject grabbed cigarettes and a lighter and ran out of the store without paying.

11:45 a.m.: Deputies responded to 7-Eleven for reports of a fight between a store employee and a customer who was being aggressive.

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

8:36 p.m.: A female subject called deputies to report that her boyfriend had tried stabbing himself in the throat.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

5:36 p.m.: Deputies responded to a trailer on fire on East 10th Street.

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

2:18 a.m.: A Holt Avenue resident called deputies to report that somebody was trying to get into her home through the front door.