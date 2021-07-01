Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: June 22-28

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from June 22 through June 28.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

5:43 a.m.: Deputies responded to the Quechan Casino in Winterhaven after casino security reported that a man was found asleep inside the building.

10:28 a.m.: Thirteen sheriff’s units and an ambulance responded to the area of Ross Road and Meloland Road for reports of a deceased person on the side of the road.

10:53 a.m.: Deputies were flagged down near Casey Road and Highway 78 in reference to an unknown subject who had walked into the office at the nearby Mesquite Feedlot and said, “I own this property and am taking control of it.”

12:16 p.m.: Deputies responded to Pyramid Construction & Aggregates in Heber after an employee at the business fell from six feet and hit his head. The man was conscious and breathing but said he didn’t remember the fall.

2:12 p.m.: A resident of Niland Avenue in Niland called deputies to report that his neighbor was inside his trailer breaking things. He advised that “last time he got like this he set the trailer on fire.”

8:36 p.m.: A male subject called deputies from International Road in Niland to report that a man had just robbed his wife and son of a phone at gunpoint.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

8:28 a.m.: Deputies responded to the gas station at the Red Earth Casino in Salton Sea Beach for reports of a male subject standing near the gas pumps throwing rocks at vehicles and refusing to leave the property.

1:10 p.m.: A resident of East Highway 98 near Calexico called 911 to report that a dark charcoal gray Ford F-150 had been parked outside of his residence. The caller advised that he believes “it is the cartel,” and was upset and used profanity before disconnecting the line. On call back, the man was still upset and disconnected the line again.

8:29 p.m.: U.S. Border Patrol personnel contacted sheriff’s deputies to report that they had two male subjects detained at the Blythe station checkpoint for smuggling two females, marijuana, methamphetamine, an unmarked black handgun, and a machine for making fake credit cards, drivers licenses and social security cards. The men were cited and released.

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

9:24 a.m.: A Niland resident called deputies to report that her home had been invaded by four to six people, one of whom she has a restraining order against. The caller advised that she is afraid for one deputy to respond alone and said that the suspects listen to the scanner to monitor police activity.

10:41 a.m.: Deputies assisted the Brawley Police Department with a barricaded subject who had been threatening officers with a screwdriver.

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

9:38 a.m.: A Winterhaven resident called deputies to report that her daughter “needed protection from sovereign people trying to kill indigenous people,” an ongoing issue. The caller advised that her daughter was not at the location but was “climbing mountains.”

4:11 p.m.: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle, head-on collision with two injured subjects bleeding from their arms and legs.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

11:50 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a woman wearing burgundy shorts and no top with bare feet jumping in front of vehicles on Main Street in Heber.

9:49 p.m.: Deputies responded to Slab City after a man allegedly brandished a knife during a fight with another man.

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

4:30 a.m.: Dispatchers received a 911 call from the Bombay Beach area and could hear a female on the line asking for help. On call back, the female subject advised that she was OK and stated that she was “filming a movie out in the desert and was exhausted and accidentally dialed 911 while asleep.”