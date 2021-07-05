CALEXICO — A massive fourth-alarm that started near South LaBrucherie Road where it crosses the New River and turns in Ferrell Road prompted an emergency cellphone alert advising residents to avoid the area for at least 12 hours.

A four-alarm river bottom fire was burning west of Calexico at the New River where South LaBrucherie Road turns into Ferrell Road late on Monday night, July 5. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Monday night, July 5, and well into early Tuesday morning, July 6, the blaze was still raging, slowly heading east toward Clark Road and west, producing mass amounts of smoke and heat.

Flames could be seen from as far north as Interstate 8 around El Centro, and one individual stated they could see the glow from Keystone Road on the way to Brawley, as fire crews were being called in from areas outside Imperial County to assist in the fight.

The fire spread to both sides of LaBrucherie/Ferrell early, and video from the fire showed a bridge in the area right above an area of flame. The fire was seated in the river bottom but was threatening to spread to nearby farm fields as fire crews could be heard keeping watch of embers flying into nearby fields of cut hay.

Around 1:30 a.m., it was reported that a permanent closure put in place at the bridge where it spans the New River due to fire damage.

Local fire crews were already stretched thin when the fire broke out, as a three-alarm multi-department response was underway in the North County at a brushfire near Wiest Lake and the Alamo River north of Brawley. That fire was 60 to 70 percent contained around 8 p.m.

Early reports on the Calexico-New River fire were that resources were being called in from Arizona, including Yuma and Yuma’s Rural Metro fire departments, and several crews had to be released from the Brawley fire to respond to the South County.

A strike team was arriving to the Valley from the San Diego area as well in the early-morning hours.

Around 1:20 a.m., fire crews could be heard moving into defensive positions for structure protection, although it wasn’t clear where exactly that was. It appeared to be in the general vicinity of Clark Road.

According to scanner radio traffic, earlier in the night the fire was heading in an easterly direction. It also heading south and winds in the area seem to be picking up speed, according to a journalist in the area. Closer to 1 a.m. Tuesday, fire officials could be heard looking for opportunities to drop bulldozers into the river bottom to help with the firefighting efforts.

Around 11:30 p.m. the California Highway Patrol closed LaBrucherie Road at Wahl Road and closed Clark Road at Willoughby Road, both north of the fire site. Around 15 to 20 minutes later, the Highway Patrol closed Ferrell Road at Highway 98 south of the fire. Around 1 a.m. Clark Road was closed just north of the New River.

Few details were available other than that a total of three countywide emergency alerts were sounded, with the latter informing residents to disregard the first two. It appears the first two alerts did not provide locations and were unclear to what there were referring.

The story is still developing. Check back for updates.

CAMILO GARCIA JR. VIDEO

CAMILO GARCIA JR. VIDEO

A couple of people record the fire and take video on their cellphones off Highway 98 near Ferrell Road south of the fire site at the New River bottom where Ferrell/LaBrucherie crosses the river on Monday night, July 5. | ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO

A photo taken from the southern boundary of the fire facing north on Ferrell Road where the flames were shown holding fast in the New River bottom west of Calexico early Tuesday morning, July 6. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Heavy smoke and an ominous glow can be seen emanating from a massive four-alarm New River bottom fire west of Calexico near where South LaBrucherie turns into Ferrell Road in Monday night, July 5. An Imperial County fire engine is shown in the foreground. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

A four-alarm river bottom fire was burning west of Calexico at the New River where South LaBrucherie Road turns into Ferrell Road late on Monday night, July 5. | SCREEN CAPTURE FROM AN OSCAR ROBLES VIDEO

Solar arrays from a solar field near Highway 98 can be seen in the glow of a massive New River bottom fire where the river runs beneath Ferrell Road/LaBrucherie Road on Monday night, July 5. | ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO