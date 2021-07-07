VIDEO: Brawley Vet Walks to Raise Awareness

CALEXICO — Brawley City Council member and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Roman Castro walked from a San Diego County beach on June 28 and arrived in Calexico on Friday, July 2, to bring attention to the plight of deported military vets.

Castro is working on behalf of the American Veterans Homefront Initiative and staged a press conference last week to call attention and raise awareness to the issue. His trek continues along the U.S.-Mexico border for 45 days all the way to Brownsville, Texas, as part of “Walk the Line: A March to Bring Our Deported Veterans Home.”

Hear a full interview with Ramon Castro on Jose Alejo’s “Que Pasa Calexico!” podcast.

“The American Veterans Homefront Initiative call-to-action outlines three clear goals and asks that the current Biden-Harris administration and U.S. Congress take swift and bold actions to help deported American Veterans who have served their country proudly. Here is what we are asking for respectfully: 1) Implement, streamline the process for service members and veterans to become citizens Immediately. 2) Halt deportation of American Veterans. 3) Pardon all American Veterans who have been deported and bring them home,” according to a press release.

The read more about the American Veterans Homefront Initiative, visit the website.