BASEBALL: Vikings’ Trio Named First-Team All-IVL

Holtville High School sophomore Raul Sierra throws the ball to first base during an Imperial Valley League game earlier this season. Sierra was recently named to the All-IVL First Team for his efforts this past season. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School baseball team made it to the semifinals of the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs and for its effort three Vikings were named First-Team All-Imperial Valley League.

Holtville finished 15-11 overall and 8-6 in the IVL and in fourth place behind league champion Southwest of El Centro, second-place Brawley and third-place Imperial.

Vikings’ senior infielder Norbert Irungaray was named to the First Team, along with junior outfielder Donovan Johnston and sophomore pitcher Raul Sierra.

Joining Irungaray on the infield is Southwest’s Carlos Tafoya and Ezequiel Barraza, Central’s Angel Ortiz and Brawley’s Israel Espinoza. Along with Johnston, the First-Team outfield features Brawley’s Tennessee Carranza, Central’s Skylar Cook and Palo Verde’s Xavier Bejarano.

Along with Sierra, All-IVL First-Team pitchers are Derek Silva of Southwest and Imperial’s Angel Barron. The First-Team catchers are Southwest’s Jose Perez and Imperial’s Ryan Bonillas with the First-Team utility player award given to Brawley’s Rey Montiel.

Southwest’s Perez was named the Player of the Year, while Eagles’ teammate Silva was named Pitcher of the Year. Southwest coach Matt Redden was awarded Coach of the Year.

Four Vikings were named Second-Team All-IVL with senior infielder Erik Garcia, junior infielder Rafa Espinoza, freshman outfielder Bryce Buscaglia and junior pitcher J.R. Garewal.

Holtville High School junior Donovan Johnston takes a swing during an Imperial Valley League game earlier this season. Johnston was recently named to the All-IVL First Team for his play in the 2021 season. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

Other Second-Team infielders were Brawley’s Eli Salgado, Imperial’s Garrett Brown and Central’s Brian Martin. Other Second-Team outfielders were Southwest’s Jesse Arreola, Central’s Elijiah Perez and Palo Verde’s Ty Phipps.

Other Second-Team pitchers were Brawley’s Fernando Noriega and Southwest’s Danny Ramirez. Second-Team catchers were Calexico’s Ruben Sandoval and Brawley’s Jeremiah De La Trinidad. The Second-Team utility player was Calipatria’s Tyler Sadberry.