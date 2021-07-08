Holtville Police Briefs: June 29-July 5

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from June 29 through July 5.

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

10:57 a.m.: Deputies responded to 7-Eleven on Fifth Street for reports of a woman transient in the store wanting to buy cigarettes for $1 and being aggressive. The woman left the store before police arrived headed toward Holt Park.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

4:40 p.m.: A female subject called 911 from Family Dollar to report that an unknown subject in a red Toyota Tacoma hit her parked vehicle with her daughter inside and left the scene eastbound on Fifth Street. There were no injuries reported.

FRIDAY, JULY 2

12:42 a.m.: A concerned citizen called 911 to report that a group of four juveniles was at Donut Avenue in a white Hyundai SUV and were possibly under the influence of marijuana. Deputies made contact with the four subjects and learned that they were actually adults who were grabbing some food before heading home.

11:03 a.m.: A Fern Avenue resident visited the Holtville substation requesting to speak with a deputy in reference to people spying on him. The man was advised of his options.