HOLTVILLE — Four members of the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV champion Holtville High School softball team earned First-Team All-Imperial Valley League honors recently in a vote by league coaches.

Holtville High School freshman catcher Kaitlyn Havens takes a swing during the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV championship game. Havens was recently named to the All-Imperial Valley League First Team by a vote of league coaches. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

The Vikings finished 11-3 in the IVL, tied for second place with Central Union High, behind league-champion Brawley Union.

Sophomore pitcher Kalli Strahm was named to the First-Team All-IVL squad, along with her catcher, freshman Kaitlyn Havens. Also named to the First Team was the left side of the infield for the Vikings, sophomore third baseman Demi Johnston and sophomore shortstop Kamryn Walker.

After claiming the CIF-SDS Division IV title, Holtville advanced to the CIF Southern California Regional Division IV championship game before losing a thriller to Highland High of Bakersfield, 4-3.

Vikings’ third-year head coach Melissa Snyder was named Coach of the Year in the IVL for her team’s outstanding season.

Others voted as First Team infielders were, Brawley’s Tamara Carranza and Dilynn Gill, Calexico’s Liah Valdez and Central’s Danica Acosta. First-Team outfielders were Brawley’s Mikalyn Emanuelli and Caryn Aguilar, Calexico’s Andrea Lopez and Southwest’s Jaelyn Niebla.

Holtville High School sophomore third baseman Demi Johnston slides safely into home during an Imperial Valley League game early this season. Johnston was recently named to the All-IVL First Team for her play this past season. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

First-Team pitchers, along with Strahm, were Marissa Pena from Brawley and Central’s Arianna Sanchez. Karmina Becerra from Central was named the First-Team utility player.

The Player of the Year honor went to Brawley’s Emmanuelli and Pitcher of the Year went to the Wildcats’ ace Pena.

The Vikings had four players also named to the All-IVL Second Team in senior first baseman Emily Zarate, freshman second baseman Brooke Strahm, senior outfielder Lexis Smith and sophomore outfielder Sofie Irungaray.

Others named to the Second-Team infield were Calexico’s Shanelle Gascon, Brawley’s Brianna Hoffman and Imperial’s Abby Ruiz. Alessandra De La Trinidad was named a Second-Team outfielder.

Second-Team pitching honors went to Calexico’s Victoria Vallejo and Southwest’s Melissa Flores, while the Second-Team catcher was Brawley’s Aly Tapia. The Second-Team utility player award went to Southwest’s Jessenia Lopez.