Imperial Celebrates New Library Early Learn Room

Imperial Mayor Karin Eugenio cuts the ribbon on the city’s new Early Learn Room inside its library during an event that coincided with the city’s birthday on Monday, July 12. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF IMPERIAL

IMPERIAL — The city of Imperial cut the ribbon and celebrated the opening of its new Early Learn Room inside the city library on Monday, July 12. Imperial Mayor Karin Eugenio and City Council member Robert Amparano were joined by children who’ve participated in the SPROUTS virtual program over the last year to mark the opening.

The city received an Early Learn with Families Grant from the California State Library last year to make the changes to the space, according to the city.

“Our objective with this space is to facilitate programs where kids can connect with their community through project-based learning. Our virtual early-learning programs were very successful during the pandemic,” said Alexis Brown, assistant city manager. “That is testament to our staff’s commitment to the programs, and our partnership with ICOE. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Imperial’s birthday and history than investing in our community’s future.”

The pandemic brought new challenges in facilitating the program, but staff managed to interact with more than 20 kids through the library’s free, online storytime events.

SPROUTS early learning is designed for children under 5 years of age to create and learn through project-based inquiry. The goal is to provide safe and positive environment for children to have a unique learning experience. The program is facilitated in partnership with Imperial County Office of Education’s Early Learning and Development department.

Library hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF IMPERIAL