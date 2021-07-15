Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 6-12

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 6 through July 12.

TUESDAY, JULY 6

6:28 a.m.: Tools were reported stolen from Pyramid Construction and Aggregates on Dogwood Road near El Centro. The culprits apparently made entry by tearing off a gate to the shop area.

9:38 a.m.: A resident of Cal Avenue in Salton City requested to speak with a deputy in reference to being harassed by a neighbor.

1:31 p.m.: A burglary was reported at Irby Construction on Keystone Road near Brawley.

7:18 p.m.: Employees at the Quechan Casino & Resort in Winterhaven called deputies after they caught a purse-snatcher in the act on camera.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

12:48 a.m.: Several deputies responded to the agricultural checkpoint at the Arizona border in Winterhaven for reports of a domestic disturbance inside a vehicle. By the time deputies arrived the apparent aggressor had already left the area, leaving the apparent victim behind at the checkpoint.

THURSDAY, JULY 8

12:14 a.m.: A subject on Niland Avenue in Niland called 911 to report witnessing an unknown male subject pushing a man out of a wheelchair.

9:20 a.m.: An unknown subject called 911 from the vicinity of Highway 98 near Calexico and stated that he was witnessing a drug deal, then disconnected the line. On call back, the subject began yelling profanities and disconnected the line again.

12:02 p.m.: A subject in Heber called 911 to report that her neighbor had come to her door and said that her husband had been keeping her locked in the house with no food or water, but she was able to escape when he fell asleep.

2:17 p.m.: Deputies responded to a vehicle fire on eastbound Interstate 8 near Winterhaven.

5:11 p.m.: Deputies responded to a traffic accident involving a head injury at the corner of Fourth Street and Broadway Avenue in El Centro.

5:27 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run accident in Salton City involving a blue Nissan that fled the scene westbound on Bering Avenue. The vehicle was reported to have damage to its passenger side with a white paint transfer.

10:58 p.m.: A resident of Belford Road near Imperial requested extra patrol checks of the area in reference to a group of subjects chanting outside of her residence.

FRIDAY, JULY 9

6:52 a.m.: The U.S. Border Patrol reported finding a deceased individual, possibly a heat casualty, off Interstate 8 near Ocotillo.

8:47 a.m.: Deputies responded to Salvation Mountain near Niland for reports of a physical fight between a male subject and a female subject who were hitting each other, then would stop and kiss each other. The caller reported that this had been going on for approximately 10 minutes.

1:04 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a possible brush fire in the area of Clark Road and Hammers Road near Calexico.

SATURDAY, JULY 10

4:23 p.m.: A resident of Fourth Street in Niland reported that her home had been burglarized and that the suspect left on foot toward the highway. She reported that the burglar was not wearing a shirt or pants, was possibly under the influence and was carrying a hammer.

8:31 p.m.: Security at Quechan Casino & Resort in Winterhaven detained a subject who tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.

SUNDAY, JULY 11

10:28 a.m.: Deputies responded to Mets Road and Heber Road north of Holtville after receiving reports that a woman had abandoned her vehicle and was “walking like a zombie” and trying to climb a haystack.

7:31 p.m.: Border Patrol agents reported stopping a vehicle that had a juvenile riding on the hood while the vehicle was in motion.

MONDAY, JULY 12

11:48 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a trailer and a tree on fire at Slab City.

4:03 p.m.: Deputies responded to a traffic accident at the corner of Sixth Street and Luxor Avenue in Niland.