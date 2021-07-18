Boys & Girls Club Keeps Cool at Splash Pad

IMPERIAL — Several families served by the Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley brought canned food items and their swim gear to the organization’s first family picnic fundraiser on Thursday evening, July 15.

Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley members Ariana and Aaliyah enjoy a hot dog meal at “Papa” Eager Park in Imperial on Thursday evening, July 15, during the club’s first family picnic and fundraiser. They both said they were excited to attend the picnic to play with each other at the splash pad. | RAQUEL RENTERIA PHOTO

Participants from both of club’s Holtville and Brawley locations gathered at “Papa” Eager Park in Imperial to partake in the splash pad, play games, eat good food, and give back to the community and the club itself through the food drive that benefitted the Imperial Valley Food Bank and a small fundraiser to collect donations for school supplies for the club, according to Raquel Renteria, Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley youth director and Brawley unit director.

Attendees exchanged each canned food item for one raffle ticket for a drawing later in the evening and plates of food were offered for a $5 donation that would go toward the school supplies, Renteria said.

“The kids enjoyed outdoor activities, including tug-o-war and the splash pad,” she said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley’s next event is coming up Aug. 6 at the its Brawley unit, Renteria said, and more details are to come.

Boys and Girls Club locations are inside St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 548 Chestnut Ave., Holtville, and 165 S. Plaza in Brawley.

Four hours or more information, visit the club on Facebook, at its website or call, 760-356-3069 (Holtville) or 760-344-3354 (Brawley).