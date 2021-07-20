HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from July 6 through July 9.

TUESDAY, JULY 6

7:54 a.m.: A subject at the new apartment complex at Holt Avenue and Fourth Street called deputies to report spotting an unknown subject on the property. The caller told deputies that they had previously requested increased patrols in the area due to finding drug paraphernalia at the apartment complex.

THURSDAY, JULY 8

8:50 a.m.: A concerned citizen called 911 to report a woman in an aqua blue T-shirt and jeans looking into the backs of trucks and punching trees in the area of Pine Avenue and Eighth Street.

MONDAY, JULY 12

12:57 p.m.: Multiple deputies responded to the corner of Holt Avenue and Fifth Street for reports of a female subject “acting crazy and trying to get into buildings.”