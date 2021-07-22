Holtville Police Briefs: July 13-18

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from July 13 through July 18.

TUESDAY, JULY 13

10:24 a.m.: Deputies received a report of a 20-year-old female subject in a flower-patterned nightgown inside the Holtville Lutheran Church on Chestnut Avenue acting oddly and stacking Bibles. The female subject complained of chest pain and requested an ambulance to transport her to the hospital.

8:30 p.m.: Employees at the 7-Eleven store on West Fifth Street reported that a shirtless male in a white Dodge Ram truck was causing a scene and yelling at employees over being told that the store’s restrooms were closed. The man attempted to make entry to the employees-only section of the store before leaving eastbound on Fifth Street.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

8:57 p.m.: The Blossom Valley Inn elder care facility reported one of its residents, a female subject with dementia and schizophrenia, was missing.

FRIDAY, JULY 16

10:07 a.m.: A male subject reportedly tried to walk into a rear entrance at the Holtville Post Office on Fern Avenue and identified himself as a federal agent before asking for water. The reporting party said that the man was not making any sense and left toward Napa Auto Parts.

SUNDAY, JULY 18

2:32 p.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of Theissen Road and Melon Road for reports of a bald male subject with no shirt swinging a large knife around in the middle of the roadway.

11:19 p.m.: A resident at the Spanish Palms trailer park on East Seventh Street called 911 to report finding an unknown male subject in her backyard shed while she was outside watering plants. The caller said that she ran back inside the house and her brother went out to check the shed, but the unknown subject was already gone.

MONDAY, JULY 19

4:49 a.m.: An Olive Avenue resident requested to speak with a deputy in reference to possible drug sales in the area.