Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 13-18

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 13 through July 18.

TUESDAY, JULY 13

8:29 a.m.: Multiple deputies responded to a traffic accident at the corner of Worthington Road and Highway 111. A 42-year-old female subject complained of neck pain. The driver of the second vehicle, a 2010 Honda Accord, fled the scene before police arrived.

10:05 a.m.: Deputies responded to the United Food Center in Niland for reports of a mentally unstable subject screaming and throwing things around inside the store and scaring customers.

11:15 a.m.: Multiple deputies responded to the intersection of Iridescent Road and Diamond Avenue in Salton City for reports of two male subjects shooting at each other.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

6:45 a.m.: A resident of East Alamo Road near Holtville called deputies to report finding money in her mailbox. She also advised deputies that she’d heard strange noises coming from her bathroom during the night and woke up to find damage to her bathroom window as if somebody was attempting to enter.

11:59 a.m.: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on Bowker Road between Ross Road and Evan Hewes Highway. A female subject involved in the accident was reported to be bleeding from the mouth.

THURSDAY, JULY 15

2:30 a.m.: A resident of Dogwood Road near Heber called 911 to report that her ex had made a copy of her apartment key without her knowledge and had entered her apartment with a knife and attempted to assault her. The caller advised deputies that she had attempted to taze the male subject.

FRIDAY, JULY 16

10:25 p.m.: A man called deputies from Sidewinder Road in Winterhaven to report being assaulted by a schizophrenic/bipolar female subject with a knife. The man told deputies that he’d had to defend himself against the female who was now bleeding from the mouth.

12:48 p.m.: Multiple parties reported a vehicle fire at the corner of Austin Road and Aten Road near El Centro.

7:44 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a man with a machete on the 1500 block of East Thiessen Road near Holtville walking toward Highway 115 and possibly under the influence.

10:50 p.m.: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 111 and Avenue A in Bombay Beach with reports of a male subject bleeding.

SATURDAY, JULY 17

8:29 a.m.: Deputies responded to B Street in Winterhaven for reports of a female subject causing a disturbance, screaming and demanding drugs.

1:34 p.m.: A subject on East Underwood Road near Holtville called 911 to report that her son had opened gas lines at the residence in an attempt to hurt the family. The caller left the location with her son still inside.

3:14 p.m.: Several deputies responded to Slab City for reports of a blonde woman in her 20s standing naked with only a blanket to shade her and refusing to move from the spot where she was standing.

SUNDAY, JULY 18

1:56 a.m.: A resident of Hunt Road near Holtville called deputies to report that a group of three unknown men had come onto his property with knives and demanded that he sign his land over to them.