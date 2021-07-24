CAMARENA CORNER: Library Reopening on Aug. 2

CALEXICO — Camarena Memorial Library will be reopening its doors to the public, with a limited schedule, starting on Monday, Aug. 2.

Patrons will be able to come in to choose their books, use the copier, use the public computers and print. We will be limiting the number of people in the building and the number of people using the computers at a given time. Staff and patron safety comes first; therefore, the following guidelines will be observed:

Patrons need to wear a face mask upon entering the building and keep it during their visit

We ask them to check their temperature as they come in, and if they are not feeling well or if their temperature is elevated, we will ask them to come back when they are feeling better

We ask them to get hand sanitizer upon coming into the building

We also ask them to keep a 6-foot distance from other patrons

The Family Summer Reading Program activities will continue to be offered in a virtual setting.

Since August is Child Support Awareness Month, a representative of the Imperial County Child Support Services will be at the library Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to answer any questions about child support.

The first in-person program will be offered in conjunction with the Consulado de Mexico en Calexico at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Patrons will be able to continue requesting book bundles and applying for library cards via email. “Lunch at the Library” packets will continue to be available for pickup on Mondays at 1 p.m.

Since the in-person schedule will be limited, we will continue to offer curbside services when the library is closed. Here is the schedule:

IN-PERSON VISITS

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

CURBSIDE PICKUP

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday.

Lizeth Legaspi is library manager at Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave. The phone number is 760-768-2170. Visit the library online at calexicolibrary.org

