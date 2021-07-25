Youth Football: Holtville AYF program in search of players, volunteer coaches also needed

HOLTVILLE – The American Youth Football program in Holtville is in dire need of young boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 13 who want to play football.

The Holtville AYF (formerly Holtville Pop Warner) is hoping to field three teams for the upcoming season that is scheduled to begin playing games at the end of August. There is an AYF Flag Football team for children between 5 and 7 years old, a 10-and-under tackle group and a 13-and-under tackle team that Holtville is hoping to field.

“A lot of kids are going to play in other cities because they are being told Holtville isn’t fielding a team or the Holtville team isn’t going to be very good,” said Stacy Britschgi, Holtville AYF President. “A lot of our kids don’t have the means to get to Imperial or Brawley or another city for practice every day.”

Practices for the Holtville 10-Under, and 13-Under teams are scheduled to begin on Monday, July 26. Practice for the flag football team is scheduled to begin on August 9.

Registration is ongoing with the goal to have 16 players per team. The cost is $125 for the flag football team, which includes the uniform and insurance, and $250 for the two tackle teams, which includes the complete uniform and insurance.

“I want the kids to be able to get out there and play,” Britschgi said. “These kids have been more or less shut down for 18 months and we need to get them out there playing. We have some who really want to play but we have to have enough players to field a team.”

The Holtville AYF is seeking volunteer coaches for all three teams and seeking parent volunteers for a variety of positions within the team.

A parent meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, July 26, at Cornerstone Community Church in Holtville to discuss the upcoming season and register players who have yet to sign up.

Cheerleaders will also be needed for Holtville AYF but the number of football teams will determine what groups of cheerleaders are needed, according to Britschgi.

“We are willing to take anybody,” Britschgi said. “There are some guidelines that have to be followed and there is a minimum number of practice hours before playing a game.”

Players or volunteers interested in joining the Holtville AYF can contact Britschgi at 760-457-9923, or find the Holtville AYF Facebook or Instagram page.