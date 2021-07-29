Holtville Police Briefs: July 20-27

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from July 20 through July 27.

THURSDAY, JULY 22

7:45 p.m.: Deputies responded to the Spanish Palms trailer park on Seventh Street for reports of a male subject passed out behind the wheel of a red Ford Mustang, blocking the entrance to the trailer park.

MONDAY, JULY 26

6:52 p.m.: A subject near the intersection of Highline and Kavanaugh roads north of Holtville reported being robbed at knifepoint by two males and one female in a white Ford truck who made off with $400.

TUESDAY, JULY 27

12:41 a.m.: A woman driving down Seventh Street near Finley Elementary reported that a man wearing a face covering ran toward her vehicle causing her to swerve to avoid him.