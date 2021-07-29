SPORTS BRIEFS: IVUSA Soccer Signups

Boys and girls born between 2008 and 2017 can sign up for IVUSA soccer beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 29.

Signups will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, and at the same time on Friday, July 30, at Trinity Baptist Church, 722 E. Sixth St. Parents are asked not to park in the church parking lot when arriving for soccer registration.

Players need to bring a birth certificate and the $85 registration fee to the signups.

Volunteer coaches are also being sought. Those interested can call 760-791-9274.

HHS Football Practice Begins Friday

All high school students interested in participating in football should attend the first scheduled practice, which is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30.

Any students wishing to participate should have their athletic paperwork packet filled out in its entirety, along with a copy of their health insurance card and a sports physical completed prior to the beginning of practice.

Students who need to pick up their athletic paperwork can visit the high school administration office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, July 30, and speak to C.J. Johnston, Holtville High’s athletic director.

Football practice is also scheduled for 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, as well as 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

HHS Volleyball Tryouts Begin Monday

Any high school girls interested in trying out for volleyball should be at the Holtville High School gym at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2.

All girls wishing to participate should have their athletic paperwork packet filled out in its entirety, along with a copy of their health insurance card and a sports physical completed prior to the beginning of practice.

Mandatory tryouts continue at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, along with 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4.